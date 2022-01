Donegal suffered defeat to Monaghan in the Dr McKenna Cup Final on Saturday evening.

Declan Bonner’s side lost 1-11 to 0-13 after a strong fightback in the final half an hour of the game after trailing by nine points early in the second half.

Donegal boss Declan Bonner told Tom Comack after the game that they left themselves too much to do in the second half…