Calls for remote working to continue after return to offices greenlighted

Unions are calling for remote working to continue to be an option for workers as public health restrictions are lifted.

Tomorrow sees the gradual return of staff to workplaces, for those who had been working from home.

Forsa and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions are among those calling for businesses to continue to facilitate remote working for those who desire to do so.

Head of Communications with Forsa, Bernard Harbour, says employers should not ignore the benefits of hybrid working not only on productivity, but also on the personal lives of employees: