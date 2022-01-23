Man charged with assault and attempted hijacking in Derry

Police say a thirty year old man has been charged with assault, as well as an attempted hijacking and attempted robbery in Derry.

The attack occurred on Friday afternoon, when Police say at approximately 3:10pm, a woman was assaulted while waiting in her vehicle opposite a licenced premises on the Abercorn Road in Derry city.

The man is now set to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on Monday morning via videolink.

Police say their enquiries are still ongoing, and that anyone with any information that could assist in their investigations should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1014 of 21/01/22.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.