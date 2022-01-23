Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Man charged with assault and attempted hijacking in Derry

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Police say a thirty year old man has been charged with assault, as well as an attempted hijacking and attempted robbery in Derry.

The attack occurred on Friday afternoon, when Police say at approximately 3:10pm, a woman was assaulted while waiting in her vehicle opposite a licenced premises on the Abercorn Road in Derry city.

The man is now set to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on Monday morning via videolink.

Police say their enquiries are still ongoing, and that anyone with any information that could assist in their investigations should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1014 of 21/01/22.

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

remote working
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for remote working to continue after return to offices greenlighted

23 January 2022
digital covid cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hospitality can open without Covid certs – Restaurants Association

23 January 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

8,126 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

23 January 2022
stephen donnelly 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

No public health rationale for Covid cert – Donnelly

23 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

remote working
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for remote working to continue after return to offices greenlighted

23 January 2022
digital covid cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hospitality can open without Covid certs – Restaurants Association

23 January 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

8,126 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

23 January 2022
stephen donnelly 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

No public health rationale for Covid cert – Donnelly

23 January 2022
drug-driving
News, Top Stories

Speeding Donegal driver also tested positive for Cannabis and Cocaine

23 January 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man charged with assault and attempted hijacking in Derry

23 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube