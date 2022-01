Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon has signed for St Johnstone for an undisclosed fee.

Mahon made his debut at 17 for Rovers in the League Cup in 2017 before going on to make his league bow in 2018.

He was Young Player of the Year for the club in 2018, first-choice defender in 2019, helped Rovers reach Europe in the 2020 season and did so again last campaign when voted the Player of the Year.

He went on to make over 100 appearances for the club, despite being just 22.