Speeding Donegal driver also tested positive for Cannabis and Cocaine

Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit say they arrested a driver yesterday on suspicion of speeding and drug driving.

They say the driver in question was pulled over after being detected speeding, and that after a subsequent drug test the driver tested positive for the presence of both cocaine and cannabis.

Gardaí also believe the driver was uninsured to drive, as they held a learner permit that was not valid within Ireland as it was issued in another jurisdiction.

The driver will now face a court proceedings at a later date.

 

 

Top Stories

remote working
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for remote working to continue after return to offices greenlighted

23 January 2022
digital covid cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hospitality can open without Covid certs – Restaurants Association

23 January 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

8,126 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

23 January 2022
stephen donnelly 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

No public health rationale for Covid cert – Donnelly

23 January 2022
