Speeding Donegal driver also tested positive for Cannabis and Cocaine

Gardaí from the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit say they arrested a driver yesterday on suspicion of speeding and drug driving.

They say the driver in question was pulled over after being detected speeding, and that after a subsequent drug test the driver tested positive for the presence of both cocaine and cannabis.

Gardaí also believe the driver was uninsured to drive, as they held a learner permit that was not valid within Ireland as it was issued in another jurisdiction.

The driver will now face a court proceedings at a later date.