Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Mica Scheme will be rolled out ‘as quickly as possible’

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The Taoiseach says Government will work to ensure the Mica Redress Scheme is operational as quickly and as effectively as possible.

It’s emerged in recent weeks that despite being unveiled to much fan fare, affected homeowners won’t be able to access the scheme for many months yet.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Dail that the legislation needs to be brought before the house as a matter of urgency.

While not confirming a date as to when the scheme would be rolled out, Micheal Martin says Government wants to do right by families:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica House 14
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Scheme will be rolled out ‘as quickly as possible’

27 January 2022
state exam commission
News, Top Stories

‘School profiling’ may be used in hybrid leaving scenario

27 January 2022
passport
News, Top Stories

Calls for passport office to open 7 days a week

27 January 2022
eileen
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of broadband in rural Donegal is unacceptable – Flynn

27 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Mica House 14
Audio, News, Top Stories

Mica Scheme will be rolled out ‘as quickly as possible’

27 January 2022
state exam commission
News, Top Stories

‘School profiling’ may be used in hybrid leaving scenario

27 January 2022
passport
News, Top Stories

Calls for passport office to open 7 days a week

27 January 2022
eileen
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lack of broadband in rural Donegal is unacceptable – Flynn

27 January 2022
covid test
News, Top Stories

49 Covid related deaths recorded over past 7 days

26 January 2022
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, News, Playback, Top Stories

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries Wednesday January 26th

26 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube