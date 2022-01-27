Mica Scheme will be rolled out ‘as quickly as possible’

The Taoiseach says Government will work to ensure the Mica Redress Scheme is operational as quickly and as effectively as possible.

It’s emerged in recent weeks that despite being unveiled to much fan fare, affected homeowners won’t be able to access the scheme for many months yet.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn told the Dail that the legislation needs to be brought before the house as a matter of urgency.

While not confirming a date as to when the scheme would be rolled out, Micheal Martin says Government wants to do right by families: