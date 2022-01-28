CAMHS system in Donegal branded ‘disgraceful’

It’s been claimed that families in Donegal are finding it incredibly difficult to get an appointment with CAMHS.

Local Businessman Leonard Watson who has a child with complex needs has been sharing his personal experience with the service on today’s Nine Til Noon Show.

It’s understood that it took CAMHS seven months to contact the Watson family to say they are on a waiting list for an appointment – they’ve been waiting for over a year now.

Mr. Watson says its a huge problem in Donegal and has branded the current system as disgraceful: