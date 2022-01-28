Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

CAMHS system in Donegal branded ‘disgraceful’

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

It’s been claimed that families in Donegal are finding it incredibly difficult to get an appointment with CAMHS.

Local Businessman Leonard Watson who has a child with complex needs has been sharing his personal experience with the service on today’s Nine Til Noon Show.

It’s understood that it took CAMHS seven months to contact the Watson family to say they are on a waiting list for an appointment – they’ve been waiting for over a year now.

Mr. Watson says its a huge problem in Donegal and has branded the current system as disgraceful:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

toryjeep1
News, Top Stories

Tory kitted out with new vehicle for nursing care

28 January 2022
luh-1
News, Top Stories

46 people awaiting admission to LUH

28 January 2022
childrens mental health
Audio, News, Top Stories

CAMHS system in Donegal branded ‘disgraceful’

28 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

28 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

toryjeep1
News, Top Stories

Tory kitted out with new vehicle for nursing care

28 January 2022
luh-1
News, Top Stories

46 people awaiting admission to LUH

28 January 2022
childrens mental health
Audio, News, Top Stories

CAMHS system in Donegal branded ‘disgraceful’

28 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

28 January 2022
LUHED
Audio, News, Top Stories

Some patients waiting over four years for hospital procedure

28 January 2022
Police Cordan
News, Top Stories

Eastwood condemns threat against Sinéad McLaughlin

28 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube