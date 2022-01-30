50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday marked today

A moment’s silence has been held today in Derry, as part of a ceremony remembering the victims of Bloody Sunday on its 50th anniversary.

British soldiers opened fire on a civil rights march in city, killing 14 unarmed protesters.

The victims’ names were read out as part of the memorial service, which also saw the Taoiseach lay a wreath in their memory.

Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald, was among those in attendance today:

Janet O’Kane, whose uncle John was one of the 14 people killed on Bloody Sunday, was among those who took part in the remembrance walk in the city this morning: