There should be no amnesties for Troubles-era killings: Taoiseach

The Taoiseach says there should be no amnesties for killings that took place during the Troubles.

Speaking at a memorial event to mark the anniversary of Bloody Sunday, Micheal Martin said the law must apply equally to everyone.

Today marks 50 years since 14 peaceful protesters were killed by British soldiers in Derry in 1972, during a civil rights march.

No one has ever been prosecuted, and the British government intends to ban all Troubles-era prosecutions.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin says that should not happen: