UK Foreign Secretary not ruling out Article 16 despite deal hopes

The British Foreign Secretary’s refused to rule out triggering Article 16 if there’s no progress on Brexit talks with the EU.

Liz Truss says there’s a “deal to be done” on rules governing trade in Northern Ireland, and hopes there’ll be “significant progress” in negotiations regarding the Northern Ireland Protocol by the end of next month.

Disagreement over the Protocol has stemmed from mandatory customs checks on goods transferred between mainland Britain and Northern Ireland introduced as part of the UK’s Brexit deal.

Liz Truss says the UK government will consider other options if a breakthrough in negotiations isn’t made: