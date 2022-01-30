Up to 44,000 may be impacted by EU Digital Covid Cert travel changes

Roughly 44,000 people won’t be able to travel overseas from next week under new EU travel rules which are set to take effect from the 1st of Feburary.

Anyone who has not received a booster dose of a Covid-19 vaccine will see their EU covid cert for travel expire after 9 months.

The Sunday Times estimate today of the 480,000 people fully vaccinated before May 1st last year, about 44,000 have yet to receive a booster.

President of the Irish Travel Agents Association, Paul Hackett, outlines the changes to travel that will come into force: