Plans underway to establish solar power renewable energy project in Gaoth Dobhair

A major public consultation is underway with a view to establishing a solar power renewable energy facility in Gaoth Dobhair.

The project being developed by Údarás na Gaeltachta in conjuction with community development committees and organisations aims to lower the carbon footprint of Gaoth Dobhair Business Park while ensuring the park is self-sustainable and energy efficient.

A feasibility study was commissioned by Údarás na Gaeltachta in 2020 to assess the suitability of an Údarás-owned site adjacent Gaoth Dobhair Business Park for the installation of a solar PV energy project as a means of reducing the Park’s dependence on fossil fuel derived energy.

The study yielded positive results and the decision was made to continue to work on the concept in conjunction with the area’s community development organisations.

A public consultation process is underway as part of preliminary work in advance of submitting an application for planning permission.

A public information event will be held in Amharclann Ghaoth Dobhair on Thursday, February 10th from 2.00p.m. until 8.00p.m.

The concept of a “Green Gaeltacht” which emphasises the viability and sustainability of Gaeltacht communities is identified as a strategic goal in Údarás na Gaeltachta’s Strategy 2021-2025.