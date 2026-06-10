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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday June 10th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday June 10th:

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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday June 10th

10 June 2026
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Motorist taken to hospital following Clonmany collision

10 June 2026
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Clonmany road closed due to road traffic collision

10 June 2026
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Uisce Éireann progressing plans to restore permanent water supply to Oileán Gabhla

10 June 2026
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Main Evening News, Sport and Obituary Notices – Wednesday June 10th

10 June 2026
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Motorist taken to hospital following Clonmany collision

10 June 2026
Garda Road Closed 1
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Clonmany road closed due to road traffic collision

10 June 2026
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Uisce Éireann progressing plans to restore permanent water supply to Oileán Gabhla

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Deputy Doherty highlights regional inequality facing Donegal tourism

10 June 2026
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BREAKING: Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe taken off the market

10 June 2026

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Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

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