All systems go for Finn Harps’ Ian Harkin & Aidan Campbell as new season looms

Finn Harps have confirmed the incoming Board of Directors and the structure of the club for the upcoming year.

Ian Harkin will serve as the Chairperson of the board, with Aidan Campbell once again appointed the Commercial and Marketing Officer.

The pair are working hard ahead of the new season which begins in just two weeks time with Finn Harps’ first game at home to Drogheda United.

Ian Harkin and Aidan Campbell joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss how things are going so far and to look ahead for the new season.