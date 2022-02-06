Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

All systems go for Finn Harps’ Ian Harkin & Aidan Campbell as new season looms

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Finn Harps have confirmed the incoming Board of Directors and the structure of the club for the upcoming year.

Ian Harkin will serve as the Chairperson of the board, with Aidan Campbell once again appointed the Commercial and Marketing Officer.

The pair are working hard ahead of the new season which begins in just two weeks time with Finn Harps’ first game at home to Drogheda United.

Ian Harkin and Aidan Campbell joined Pauric Hilferty on Sunday Sport to discuss how things are going so far and to look ahead for the new season.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Photo: Armagh_GAA on Twitter
News

Armagh get the better of Tyrone in all Ulster National League clash

6 February 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government should give VAT breaks to lower living costs – Doherty

6 February 2022
house building
Audio, News, Top Stories

Grants could soon be offered for retrofitting homes

6 February 2022
covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for Government to introduce more Covid measures

6 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Photo: Armagh_GAA on Twitter
News

Armagh get the better of Tyrone in all Ulster National League clash

6 February 2022
pearse doherty
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government should give VAT breaks to lower living costs – Doherty

6 February 2022
house building
Audio, News, Top Stories

Grants could soon be offered for retrofitting homes

6 February 2022
covid
Audio, News, Top Stories

Call for Government to introduce more Covid measures

6 February 2022
House Key
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal house prices up over 10% in last six months of 2021

6 February 2022
jeffrey donaldson
Audio, News, Top Stories

Boris should focus on NI Protocol – DUP Leader

6 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube