Donegal house prices up over 10% in last six months of 2021

A new report shows house prices increased by an average of 27-thousand euro last year – and in County Donegal, the average selling price of a house jumped up by over 10 percent in the second half of the year alone.

The Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers’ latest residential property price barometer also shows prices rose nationwide by 10 percent across all of 2021.

Average national prices jumped 14-thousand euro in the second half of last year alone to 294-thousand euro.

Chief Executive of IPAV, Pat Davitt, says house prices in some counties outside Dublin are almost back to Celtic Tiger levels:

