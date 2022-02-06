Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal starting 15 named for clash with Kildare in National League

Donegal have named their team to face Kildare in the National Football League, Division One.

There are two changed to the team that started against Mayo with  Jason McGee coming in for Ciaran Thompson, Thompson was injured in opening minutes of draw with Mayo last Sunday.

Jamie Brennan also comes into the starting 15 taking the place of Tony McClenaghan.

Kildare’s team was named on Saturday afternoon with no changes to their starting 15 which drew 0-13 to 1-10 with Kerry last Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday morning, MacCumhaill park passed a pitch inspection following the heavy rain that fell on Saturday.

