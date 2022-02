Leona Maguire’s name will be forever etched in the history books for Irish golf as she became the countries first ever LPGA Tour winner.

The Cavan lady fired a five-under-par 67 to win the Drive On Championship in Florida.

Maguire finished on a score of 18-under-par, three shots clear of Lexi Thompson.

Afterwards, she spoke of her pride at finally reaching the winner’s enclosure…