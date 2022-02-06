Josh Moffett lead cut as Meirion Evans & Callum Devine close the gap

Josh Moffett’s lead at the top of the Galway Interanational Rally has been cut to five seconds as Mierion Evans and Callum Devine close the gap as they battle for second.

Donegal’s Declan Boyle and James O’Reilly are out of the Rally after having mechanical problems.

Former Donegal International rally winner Gary Jennings leads the 24/25 RHD category, with over 4 minutes and 17 seconds between him and Tim McNulty and Paul Kiely.

Daniel McKenna/Andrew Grennan in their Ford Escort Mk2 lead the National Rally by 4.15 seconds over Gary Kiernan and Darren O’Brien.

Gerry Murphy has the latest…

Gerry spoke with Josh Moffett after a few stages on Sunday…

Gerry also got the thoughts of Callum Devine who is battling it out with Meirion Evans for second place…