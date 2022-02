Derry maintained their winning start to their National League, Division Two campaign with a 2-13 to 0-07 win over Offaly.

Shane McGuigan was top scorer in the afternoon for Rory Gallagher’s side, scoring 1-06.

The other goal came from Niall Loughlin who also scored a point for the Oakleaf County.

After the game Derry manager Rory Gallagher spoke with Derry GAA Media.