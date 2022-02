A life ring has been stolen from Moorlough, Donemana.

The theft is believed to have occurred between Wednesday 2nd February and Saturday 5th.

In a statement, police say that these are a vital piece of life saving equipment and should not be removed unless for an emergency.

People are being urged to contact police if they have seen anyone removing these life rings or tampering with them.

The equipment was replaced by Community Search and Rescue but at a substantial cost.