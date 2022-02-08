Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Committee set up to address Carrigart road safety concerns

A committee has been established in Carrigart in a bid to address road safety concerns.

A public meeting was held last night to discuss the issues which includes parking in the village and road safety around the local school.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was in attendance at the meeting last night and believes the committee will be instrumental now in ensuring improvements are implemented:

 

Councillor Liam Blaney says Donegal County Council has already been proactive in addressing these issues:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 February 2022
Domestic Violence
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Lack of refuge accommodation forcing domestic violence victims back into unsafe situation’ – Dr Hainsworth

8 February 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into numerous criminal damage incidents

8 February 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Money and bank card stolen from apartment in Letterkenny

8 February 2022
