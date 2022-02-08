Committee set up to address Carrigart road safety concerns

A committee has been established in Carrigart in a bid to address road safety concerns.

A public meeting was held last night to discuss the issues which includes parking in the village and road safety around the local school.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn was in attendance at the meeting last night and believes the committee will be instrumental now in ensuring improvements are implemented:

Councillor Liam Blaney says Donegal County Council has already been proactive in addressing these issues: