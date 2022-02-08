Council urged to investigate River Swilly flood mitigation measures

Donegal County Council is being urged to investigate all possible flood mitigation solutions for the River Swilly.

The river runs through the heart of Letterkenny with concern that some of the nearby lands may be prone to flooding in the future if action isn’t taken.

The issue is to be raised at the latest sitting of the Letterkenny Milford MD later today by Cllr Michael McBride.

Cllr McBride says its imperative that Letterkenny is not stripped of valuable development lands and the local authority do everything it can to combat flooding going forward: