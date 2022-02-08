Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council urged to investigate River Swilly flood mitigation measures

Donegal County Council is being urged to investigate all possible flood mitigation solutions for the River Swilly.

The river runs through the heart of Letterkenny with concern that some of the nearby lands may be prone to flooding in the future if action isn’t taken.

The issue is to be raised at the latest sitting of the Letterkenny Milford MD later today by Cllr Michael McBride.

Cllr McBride says its imperative that Letterkenny is not stripped of valuable development lands and the local authority do everything it can to combat flooding going forward:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 February 2022
Domestic Violence
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Lack of refuge accommodation forcing domestic violence victims back into unsafe situation’ – Dr Hainsworth

8 February 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into numerous criminal damage incidents

8 February 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Money and bank card stolen from apartment in Letterkenny

8 February 2022
