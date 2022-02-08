Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Garda crackdown on speeding in Letterkenny

A number of motorists have been caught speeding in Letterkenny.

Gardaí conducted a speed checkpoint on the Leck Road in the town yesterday in response to recent reports of vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit in the area.

A number of vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the 60KPH speed limit – one motorist was clocked speeding at 97KPH.

Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued to the drivers who will now have to pay a fine of €80 and they will also receive 3 penalty points.

Gardai are reminding people to slow down and help save lives.

