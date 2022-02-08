Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Investigations ongoing into numerous criminal damage incidents

Investigations are continuing into a number of criminal damage incidents across Donegal.

In the Glentain Manor area of Letterkenny a resident discovered that two tyres had been slashed on their vehicle which was parked at their home overnight on Tuesday night last.

Elsewhere in Letterkenny, between 1:15am and 1:30am on Saturday, a front window at the Fortwell Apartment block was broken.

While in Clonmany on Friday night between 9:30pm and 10pm, a resident in the Cloontagh area heard a loud bang and discovered that the front window of the house had been smashed.

Gardaí in Letterkenny as part of investigations into a criminal damage incident on the Letterkenny road in Lifford in the early hours of Saturday between 4am and 4.30am are appealing to anyone who may have spotted a black VW Passat and a 7 seater Zafira in the area at the time or who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Anyone with any information relating to any incident is asked to contact Gardai.

