Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Lack of urgency on retrofitting scheme – Deputy Doherty

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

A new ‘deep retrofitting’ scheme to increase the energy efficiency of homes across the country will be signed off by Government Ministers this morning.

Cabinet will rubberstamp the plan which will see grants of more than 25 thousand euro made available for full retrofits, while up to 80% of the cost of smaller projects will also be covered.

Low interest Government loans will also be made available, while up to 400 energy upgrades a month will be carried for low income families free of charge.

It comes as Government continues to discuss what measures to take to combat rising living costs.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says there’s a lack of urgency on the issue:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 February 2022
Domestic Violence
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Lack of refuge accommodation forcing domestic violence victims back into unsafe situation’ – Dr Hainsworth

8 February 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into numerous criminal damage incidents

8 February 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Money and bank card stolen from apartment in Letterkenny

8 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 February 2022
Domestic Violence
Audio, News, Top Stories

‘Lack of refuge accommodation forcing domestic violence victims back into unsafe situation’ – Dr Hainsworth

8 February 2022
Robbery, 92, Inch
News, Top Stories

Investigations ongoing into numerous criminal damage incidents

8 February 2022
burglary
News, Top Stories

Money and bank card stolen from apartment in Letterkenny

8 February 2022
Grass
News

Donegal could benefit from €1.5m biodiversity fund

8 February 2022
IMG-6965
Audio, News, Top Stories

Committee set up to address Carrigart road safety concerns

8 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube