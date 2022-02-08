Lack of urgency on retrofitting scheme – Deputy Doherty

A new ‘deep retrofitting’ scheme to increase the energy efficiency of homes across the country will be signed off by Government Ministers this morning.

Cabinet will rubberstamp the plan which will see grants of more than 25 thousand euro made available for full retrofits, while up to 80% of the cost of smaller projects will also be covered.

Low interest Government loans will also be made available, while up to 400 energy upgrades a month will be carried for low income families free of charge.

It comes as Government continues to discuss what measures to take to combat rising living costs.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty says there’s a lack of urgency on the issue: