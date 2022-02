The LYIT are through to the CUFL Division 1 League final after beating TUS Midwest at the AUL Complex in Dublin with the help of a hat-trick from Pat Loughrey.

The Letterkenny side had to come from behind to force extra time and seal their place in the decider.

Having been 2-0 nil at half time they pulled it back to 2-2 before adding two further goals to win 4-2.

The other goal was scored by Joel Bradley Walsh.

The LYIT will play the winners of MTU Cork or Dundalk IT in the final.