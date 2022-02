Gardai are investigating a burglary in Letterkenny last night.

Between 9.30pm and 10pm the door of an apartment at the Sunnyside Apartments on the Port Road was forced open and entry was gained.

A black Alcatel mobile phone, a BOI card and a small sum of cash was stolen from the property.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area at the time or who may have dash cam footage to contact Gardaí in Letterkenny.