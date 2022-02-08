Government urged not to proceed with carbon tax increase

The Taoiseach has said it’s dishonest to suggest carbon taxes are behind the severe rise in the cost of fuel.

Opposition TDs have called on the Government not to go ahead with a carbon tax increase in May and to introduce a mini-budget to deal with the cost of living.

A cabinet sub-committee is due to meet on Thursday to consider measures to cushion the impact of rampant inflation.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin has ruled out VAT cuts to fuel and says those price hikes are not down to the carbon tax alone: