Progress on phase 3 of Derry railway line

A feasibility study for phase 3 of the Derry railway line has been completed.

The study was ordered to get the improvement works on the Derry to Coleraine rail line back on track and has ring-fenced funding so the work can take place as soon as viably possible.

Funding has also been allocated for a further study to examine options of new halts and associated park-and-ride facilities at Strathfoyle, Eglinton/City of Derry Airport and Ballykelly as well as the possibility of introducing half-hourly services from Derry.

In a statement Foyle MP Colum Eastwood described the project as having the potential to transform the lives of people in Derry and right across the North West.

This railway line is said to be in dire need of an upgrade for many years.

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin stated that “Derry needs improved public transport connectivity as a core part of our drive to attract higher levels of investment into the city and the wider North West region.