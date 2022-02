All Ireland Champions Brian Og’s Steelstown returned to Derry to a hero’s welcome on Monday night.

The city side won the All Ireland Football Intermediate Championship title on Sunday beating Trim from Meath in the decider at Croke Park.

There were joyous scenes among players and supporters as they celebrated a first All Ireland success for the club.

Michael McMullan was in Steelstown for the homecoming for Highland Radio Sport, he spoke with a number of club members.