Donegal Ladies begin National League with victory over Galway

Photo: Donegal LGFA on Facebook

Donegal Ladies got their National League campaign off to best possible start with a win over Galway at MacCumhaill Park.

Maxi Curran’s side ran out 0-10 to 0-07 winners.

Frank Craig and Maureen O’Donnell have the full time report…

Top Stories

Photo: @UlsterGAA
News

Kilcoo win Senior All Ireland Club title

12 February 2022
Electricity
Audio, News, Top Stories

Economist’s claim: Little Government can do to lower energy costs

12 February 2022
House Key
News, Top Stories

Report – Ireland’s 10 biggest landlords own 17,000 properties

12 February 2022
money20171162017705
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government should have done more to address cost of living – Sinn Fein

12 February 2022
