Donegal Ladies begin National League with victory over Galway

Donegal Ladies got their National League campaign off to best possible start with a win over Galway at MacCumhaill Park.
Maxi Curran’s side ran out 0-10 to 0-07 winners.
Frank Craig and Maureen O’Donnell have the full time report…
