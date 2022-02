It is hoped that an area in Letterkenny will be catered by the town bus service in the near future.

Currently, Oldtown and surrounding areas are not currently serviced by the bus and in many cases, it’s understood that some elderly people have had to use taxis to get into the town centre.

Donegal County Council anticipates that the area will be included in upcoming proposals to enhance the service.

Cllr Donal Coyle says its important that that will materialise: