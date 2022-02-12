Housing situation in Donegal not sustainable – Pringle

The Dail has heard that many Donegal people are finding it increasingly difficult to be able to buy or rent a home.

It was revealed this week that Donegal recorded the highest rise in rents in the country in the latest Daft.ie report.

The large scale of Mica affected homes in the county is also adding to the current crisis.

Speaking in the Dail to the Tanaiste, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle says it’s not acceptable nor sustainable going forward:

Responding, Leo Varadkar says the Government may have to consider new policies to address the issue: