Donegal Ladies started their National League campaign with a 0-10 to 0-07 win over Galway over MacCumhaill Park.

Geraldine McLaughlin was star of the show for Donegal notching seven points with two coming from Karen Guthrie and one from Katy Herron.

After the game Donegal boss Maxi Curran told Frank Craig he was very happy with his sides win…