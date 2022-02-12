Reviewed Growth Plan for Derry and Strabane gets green light

A reviewed Draft Plan for Derry and Strabane has been given approval.

The Inclusive Strategic Growth Plan – or Community Plan – for the area provides the framework for all community and strategic development until 2032, and was first published after an extensive campaign of public engagement in November 2017.

The Draft Plan will be available to view online and the public’s views will be sought on the document, with a nine-week public consultation launching on Monday.

A series of public workshops will also take place in March, to provide opportunities to engage on the range of themes set out within the plan.

Progress has already been identified across a number of the outcomes with indications that 65% of the indicators are showing an upward trend towards progress, with 77% of the actions within the plan being delivered and 11% of projects already complete.

If this trend continues, by 2032 it’s expected that the required investment of £3.4bn will deliver 15,100 new jobs, 10,000 additional people, £203m additional wages and £1.1bn additional GVA.

To find out more about the work of the Strategic Growth Partnership go to growderrystrabane.com.