Roisin Flanagan set a new Ulster indoor record overnight.

The Finn Valley AC athlete ran 15 minutes 36.05 seconds to finish seventh in the 5000 metres indoor event held in Boston.

Flanagan’s time also makes her the fourth in the all time Irish list.

Her twin sister, Eilish, was also in action in Boston and finished in second in a separate race over the same distance and finished in a time of 15 minutes 45.69 seconds.