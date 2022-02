Sligo Rovers have signed Canadian striker Jordan Hamilton.

The 25-year-old has joined subject to work permit and international clearance.

Hamilton was a member of Toronto FC’s historic 2017 treble-winning team and also won three Canadian Championship trophies and has scored 11 goals in 54 MLS regular season games. In 2020 he joined Columbus Crew where he was again part of an MLS Cup winning-squad and was last with Indy Eleven in the USL as he scored five goals in 18 matches.