A local councillor is calling on Donegal County Council to invest in re-locating the bus shelter serving Manorcunningham.

Cllr Kevin Bradley brought the issue to last week’s meeting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District – but currently, Donegal County Council says there is no funding available to carry out the works required.

The shelter is currently located on the main Letterkenny to Derry road, forcing people to cross that road.

Cllr Bradly says that’s unnecessarily dangerous………