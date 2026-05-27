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More than 2,700 public complaints about Gardaí between April and December last year

Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman, received more than 2,700 public complaints about Gardaí last year.

The watchdog says dissatisfaction with Garda investigations was the single biggest issue raised by members of the public.

The authority’s first annual report, covers the nine months between April and December last year, and shows 2,706 complaints were made about Gardaí during that period.
More than a quarter of all complaints – 27 percent – related to dissatisfaction with Garda investigations.

Roads policing accounted for 15% of complaints, while a further 12% involved concerns about the conduct of Gardaí during arrests.

Overall, just over half of all complaints received by Fiosrú were deemed valid.

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