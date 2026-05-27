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20 nurses protest outside Ard na Greine Court in Stranorlar

Approximately 20 nurses are protesting outside Ard ne Greine Court in Stranorlar this afternoon, demanding that promises made for 24/7 managerial supervision be kept.

A written commitment was given after residents were moved to houses in the community.

Those in the protest are members of the Irish Nurses and Midwifes Association and Psychiatric Nurses Association.

It will be decided if industrial action commencing on June 2nd will be under taken after the protest.

Jackie Mulhern is the Chair of the PNA Donegal branch. She described the moment she learned that the night and weekend Managerial support was being revoked………

Emma Callaghan is the IMNO rep and a staff nurse in the care facility.

She says that without the support, nurses can’t focus their full attention on care…………………..

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