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The Greg Hughes Show | Wednesday | 27/05/2026

Today we explore the demand for public dog amenities, deep frustrations within our healthcare services, a massive boost for Letterkenny tourism, and a major update on the sporting calendar.

Inside Today’s Episode:

  • 🗞️ The Morning Press: We open the morning with our signature digest of the national and local newspapers, tracking the leading stories dominating the headlines today.

  • 🐕 A Dog Park for Letterkenny?: Bronwyn Walsh joins Greg live in studio to advocate for a dedicated public dog park in Letterkenny. We open the phone lines to the community to debate the pros and cons—balancing the benefits of animal socialization and responsible pet ownership against the concerns over safety, upkeep, and public funding.

  • 🪧 Escalating Action at Árd na Gréine Court: We turn our focus to Stranorlar, where escalating industrial action is taking place. Colm Porter, INMO Assistant Director of Industrial Relations, and local INMO representative Emma Callaghan join us in studio to detail the ongoing disputes over staffing, safety, and operational concerns at the care facility, and what it means for frontline staff.

  • 🌐 Mapping the Gateway: A massive boost for local hospitality. Brian Gallagher (Director of the Station House Hotel) and Connor McEniff (Director of the Mount Errigal Hotel) drop by to officially launch the brand-new govisitletterkenny.ie web portal. They discuss how this collaborative initiative will centralize local tourism, events, and accommodation to market the town as the ultimate Northwest base.

  • 🏐 McGuinness Cleared by CCCC: Our Sports Editor Oisín Kelly joins Greg to break down the major news coming from the GAA’s Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC). Following a comprehensive review of the highly publicized on-field/on-screen fracas during the recent Donegal v Kerry clash, the committee has officially decided not to issue a sideline ban to Donegal manager Jim McGuinness.

  • 🍹 Connection Without Alcohol: We speak to Cassie Jane about bringing her innovative social venture, Clann and Co, to Letterkenny. She outlines her mission to provide safe, welcoming, and vibrant social spaces where people can gather, connect, and enjoy a night out in a completely alcohol-free environment.

  • 🌱 The Garden Clinic: As always on a Wednesday, Paul is in studio to answer all your seasonal gardening questions. From preparing your flowerbeds for the early summer bloom to dealing with stubborn weeds, Paul has the advice you need.

🎧 Stream the full episode and stay ahead of the local news:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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