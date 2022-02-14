Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Council could use vacant buildings as remote working hubs – Brogan

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

Donegal County Council is being urged to explore the idea of using some of its vacant buildings as hubs.

It’s understood that there are empty units in a number of areas across the county and its thought that they could be used by people working remotely.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan is looking for a more detailed report regarding their future use.

Cllr Brogan believes that the local authority can play a key role in enticing people back to Donegal and says this would provide an ideal opportunity for them to be able to work here………..

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

14 February 2022
high speed broadband
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council could use vacant buildings as remote working hubs – Brogan

14 February 2022
Charlie Dail 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

McConalogue urges vigilance after attacks on older people

14 February 2022
Tpringle Carbon
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE must improve its workforce planning procedures – Pringle

14 February 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
News, Top Stories

Watch Live: The Nine till Noon Show !

14 February 2022
high speed broadband
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council could use vacant buildings as remote working hubs – Brogan

14 February 2022
Charlie Dail 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

McConalogue urges vigilance after attacks on older people

14 February 2022
Tpringle Carbon
Audio, News, Top Stories

HSE must improve its workforce planning procedures – Pringle

14 February 2022
manorbus
Audio, News, Top Stories

Bradley urges council and Bus Eireann to relocate Manor bus shelter

14 February 2022
ET Roundabout
Audio, News, Top Stories

Speeding concerns outside Letterkenny school

14 February 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube