Council could use vacant buildings as remote working hubs – Brogan

Donegal County Council is being urged to explore the idea of using some of its vacant buildings as hubs.

It’s understood that there are empty units in a number of areas across the county and its thought that they could be used by people working remotely.

Cllr Ciaran Brogan is looking for a more detailed report regarding their future use.

Cllr Brogan believes that the local authority can play a key role in enticing people back to Donegal and says this would provide an ideal opportunity for them to be able to work here………..