Failte Ireland and Udaras sign new cooperation agreement

Fáilte Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta have formed a strategic partnership aimed at making the Gaeltacht experience appealing, accessible and relevant to visitors.

They’ve signed a Memorandum of Understanding which will see the two organisations will work together across a number of priority areas.

Daithi Gallagher is Failte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way Manager with responsibility for the Gaeltacht – He says this cements and enhances what’s been a very close working relationship for many years………….

Release in full –

Fáilte Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltach ta align tourism priorities with new strategic partnership

Fáilte Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta have today (14th February 2022) formed a strategic partnership after signing a Memorandum of Understanding detailing their commitment to making the Gaeltacht experience appealing, accessible and relevant to visitors. Through this formal agreement, the organisations will work together across a number of priority areas for tourism development including capital projects, building capacity within the tourism industry and supporting the development of tourism products to showcase the unique cultural offering of Ireland’s Gaeltacht regions.

Welcoming the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, said:

“Both Fáilte Ireland and Údarás na Gaeltachta are leaders in pursuing national policy objectives in relation to regional development, with a specific focus on optimising opportunities to leverage the development of tourism and the Irish language and culture. Our Gaeltacht regions offer visitors a unique cultural experience rich in music, language, art and dance – this Memorandum of Understanding sets out a framework for the two organisations to deliver on common objectives and will be significant for the development of tourism in the Gaeltacht regions.”

Paul Keeley, Director of Regional Development at Fáilte Ireland, said:

“Today is about looking to the future of tourism in our Gaeltacht regions. This formal Memorandum of Understanding will strengthen the existing relationship that has been built up between Údarás na Gaeltachta and Fáilte Ireland over recent years and will be hugely important as we work towards recovery. We look forward to continuing to work together to align our strategic priorities to enhance the visitor experience and increase dwell time in these regions, supporting revenue generation and job creation in local communities.”

Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh, Chief Executive Officer of Údarás na Gaeltachta, said: