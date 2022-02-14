Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai issue new appeal in Andrew Burns murder investigation

Gardai in Donegal have made a renewed appeal for information about the murder of Andrew Burns 14 years ago.

The 27 year old was murdered at Donnyloop, Castlefinn on Tuesday February 12th, 2008.

One person has been convicted of this murder and is currently serving a life sentence, but gardai believe that a number of people were involved.

Shortly after 7pm on Tuesday February 12th, 2008, Andrew Burns from Strabane was driven across the border to Doneyloop Churchyard, where received a number of gunshot wounds. He was later found on a roadway close to the church, and pronounced dead shortly before 8pm.

Detective Inspector Pat O’Donnell says An Garda Síochána in Donegal would like to directly appeal to those individuals who were on the periphery of the group involved in Andrew’s murder, and in particular, their friends, family members and partners.

It has been 14 years since Andrew’s murder, and during that time he says, relationships and loyalties may have changed, and people may not now be constrained by the set of circumstances that existed for them in 2008.

He says Gardai are appealing to those individuals to look into their conscience and unburden themselves of whatever information they may have.

He thanked all the witnesses that have come forward and made statements in the intervening years, adding it’s never too late for those who have yet to come forward.

