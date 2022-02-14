Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
LYIT lecturer says tidal surges will become more common

Video footage of a tidal surge at the Stone Jug near Buncrana has been posted on the Lough Swilly RNLI Facebook Page.

This is the second time this has happened recently and there have been similar incidents along the north coast.

The surge was the result of 16 metre waves off the coast, caused by storms in the Atlantic.

John O’Raw is a Science Lecturer at LYIT and a volunteer with the RNLI.

He told Greg Hughes on today’s Nine til Noon Show that these surges are set to become more common……………

 

You can watch the video HERE

