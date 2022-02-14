Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
McConalogue urges vigilance after attacks on older people

The Agriculture Minister is urging communities to be vigilant as Garda investigations continue into three separate attacks on older people in their homes.

An appeal for witnesses has been launched after two elderly people were threatened at knife point in Gurranabraher in Cork city shortly after 7.30 yesterday morning.

The intruder left the scene with a sum of cash, while the man in his 70s and woman in her 80s were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

Similar aggravated burglaries have taken place in counties Kildare and Sligo in the past month.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says such attacks are despicable………..

