It’s been claimed that teachers and parents are fearful for children’s lives outside the gates of a Letterkenny school.

Speeding motorists, inadequate signage and a flat roundabout are all said to be contributing factors to the concerns outside Letterkenny Educate Together in the Kiltoy area of the town.

Donegal County Council has pledged to carry out a safety review.

Cllr Donal Kelly believes raising the existing roundabout could curb the speeding issues there…………..