Women’s Aid is urging people to spot the signs of online abuse in relationships.

The charity is launching its ‘Too Into You Campaign’ on social media, aimed at young women aged 18 to 25.

A study by Women’s Aid, shows 3 in 5 young people have experienced, or know someone who’s been abused in an intimate relationship.

CEO of Women’s Aid, Sarah Benson, says online abuse in particular has been increasing in recent years…………