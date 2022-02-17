Councillor seeks return of Udaras elections as public consultation gets underway

A Donegal County Councillor is urging people to take part in a public consultation on how the Board of Údarás na Gaeltachta should be selected.

The public and interested organisations are being invited to share their opinions and suggestions in writing with the Department in relation to the matter between now and 25 March 2022.

It’s hoped the process will be complete by July.

Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says while this process is a step in the right direction, a return of an election would be better…………