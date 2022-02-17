Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Former member says Garda Reserve should be used much more

Garda management should be using the Garda Reserve more, particularly at community level.

That’s according to a former member of the Reserve, who spoke to Greg Hughes on the Nine til Noon Show today following calls yesterday from Cllr Albert Doherty for more gardai to address antisocial behaviour in Carndonagh.

 

Donal, who had to retire from the Reserve two years ago because of his age, says the numbers fell by more than 50% during his time with the service, and he can’t understand why the Commissioner and senior officers aren’t doing more to use this resource…………..

